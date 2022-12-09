Dungeness crab

Dungeness crab have been slow to add meat and harden this season, leading to a harvest delay through the end of the year.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

ILWACO — In disappointing news for crabbers and many others who rely on harvest income for a Christmastime boost, the start of commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec. 31 following a Dec. 7 decision by coastal Dungeness crab Tri-State policy representatives from Washington, Oregon and Northern California.

Crab on the ocean shelf where most commercial activity happens have been slow to put on weight and harden this year. Samples taken in Pacific and southern Grays Harbor County on Dec. 5 found around three-quarters of crab still had soft shells. In addition, crab from Klipsan Beach to the mouth of the Columbia were 18.6% meat and those from the Westport harvest area were 21.5%. On Dec. 1 Astoria area crab tested at 21.3% meat. Garibaldi crab tested at 24.3% on Dec. 5.

