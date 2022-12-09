ILWACO — In disappointing news for crabbers and many others who rely on harvest income for a Christmastime boost, the start of commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec. 31 following a Dec. 7 decision by coastal Dungeness crab Tri-State policy representatives from Washington, Oregon and Northern California.
Crab on the ocean shelf where most commercial activity happens have been slow to put on weight and harden this year. Samples taken in Pacific and southern Grays Harbor County on Dec. 5 found around three-quarters of crab still had soft shells. In addition, crab from Klipsan Beach to the mouth of the Columbia were 18.6% meat and those from the Westport harvest area were 21.5%. On Dec. 1 Astoria area crab tested at 21.3% meat. Garibaldi crab tested at 24.3% on Dec. 5.
With the exception of Garibaldi, these results fall short of the minimum meat recovery criteria of 23% north of Cascade Head and 24% south of Cascade Head, a promontory near Lincoln City, Oregon. In fact, Garibaldi was the only area north of Eureka to meet harvest requirements.
In previous testing, crab in the area from Klipsan Beach to the mouth of the Columbia River tested at 16.3% meat on Nov. 9 and 14.3% on Oct. 19.
No domoic acid toxin has been found in Washington crab. Crab can ingest the toxin from razor clams and other filter-feeding prey. The recreational clamming season remains closed on the Washington coast due to elevated toxin levels in clam meat — although clams tested Dec. 5 on the Long Beach Peninsula showed a sharp drop to 15 parts per million of domoic, below the safety threshold of 20 ppm. At least one more round of test results trending well below 20 ppm will be required before shellfish managers and the Washington Department of Health consider resuming clamming.
Commercial crabbing delays are more common than not. The commercial season started on its traditional date of Dec. 1 last year and during the 2014-15 season, but has often been delayed in recent years due to price negotiations, low-meat yield or elevated levels of domoic acid. The 2020-21 season had the longest delayed start in history — it took until mid-February before crab were clear of toxin.
Before 2014-15, there was a run of five Dec. 1 start dates from the 2006-07 season through the 2010-11 season. The season also started Dec. 1 for the 2003-04 season. The 2017-18 season was delayed until Jan. 15, 2018. The 2018-19 season got underway on Jan. 4, and the first crab of the 2019-20 season were delivered at the Port of Peninsula on Dec. 31, 2019 and at the Port of Ilwaco on Jan. 2.
