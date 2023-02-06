NASELLE — A proposed Dollar General store will not become reality in Naselle, the corporation disclosed last week
Responding to an inquiry, Dollar General’s public relations arm confirmed that the retail giant, with more than 18,000 stores nationwide, is looking elsewhere in the county to expand.
“During our due diligence process to determine the feasibility of a new store in Naselle, we decided to evaluate alternative locations in Pacific County,” the corporation said in a statement.
Last June, Dollar General received the necessary permitting from the Pacific County Department of Community Development to construct a new store on a pair of lots across State Route 4 from the Naselle-Grays River Valley School. The lots housed an auto repair shop and restaurant, although neither were or presently are in business.
Following a public hearing, the county’s hearing examiner approved a special-use permit that would allow for the construction of a Dollar General store that was designed for 10,640 square feet. The permit was requested by Medford-based Oregon Architecture Inc. on behalf of Scott Johnson, the current owner of the property and former Pacific County sheriff.
Following that decision, Dollar General told the Observer that the company was still in its “due diligence phase,” and that a final decision on whether to move ahead with construction of the store was expected in late 2022.
During the public hearing, Eric Weston, the county hearing examiner, concluded that the store would present a potential hazard to child pedestrians. He noted that an already existing crosswalk near the school would not be directly connected to the location of the proposed store, but rather on the other side of Lewis and Clark Trail Highway-State Route 401 — which would then have to be crossed in order to reach the store.
County Planner Zane Johnson said in his report that there were no stop, slow or warning signs for drivers concerning pedestrians other than the crosswalk itself. In Weston’s final report, he acknowledged the lack of warning signs for both drivers and pedestrians, but said the project’s developer has no authority over the Washington State Department of Transportation’s ability to allow them to install such warnings.
“The insurance carriers and risk managers for the DOT, school and Dollar General probably have more influence than anybody,” Weston wrote, adding that it was a “close call” in determining whether granting the permit would be hazardous for pedestrian and vehicular traffic. “There is a potential risk, but there is little that the developer could do other than cancel the project.”
Representatives from the company had not responded to a follow-up inquiry about what specific areas within the county were being eyed for a prospective store by the Observer’s Tuesday afternoon print deadline. Dollar General opened its first two locations in Pacific County within the past two years — one located in Ocean Park, and the other in South Bend.
“While Dollar General currently does not have any current projects in Pacific County, we continue to evaluate opportunities to add new locations and extend our mission of Serving Others,” the company said in its original statement.
A proposed store in the heart of downtown Long Beach was scrapped in early 2021, after receiving significant pushback from business owners and the public. The lot that the store would have been built on was gifted to the city last August, and city officials said there were no immediate firm plans about what the long-term future of the property could look like.
