SEAVIEW — Fresh, new life is being breathed into a beloved peninsula institution.
In December, after months of buzz and speculation in the community and on social media, it became official: Chico’s Pizza had changed hands, and the work to revive the decades-old casual dining hotspot began almost immediately.
Operated by the Bredfield family since it first opened in 1965 under the ownership of Sandy Bredfield and her late husband, Bill, Chico’s is now in the hands of two husband-wife duos: Glenn and Hillary Trusty, and Tim and Kristen Inskeep.
The Trustys are the owners of Dr. Roof and the previous owners of the Fun Beach Fun Center, which was revitalized under their watch. Tim Inskeep has decades of experience in the restaurant industry as a classically trained chef and owner, and the couple have also ran their own restaurant consulting business.
The sale had been in process for at least six months before it closed in early December, Glenn Trusty told the Observer. “It was quite a long journey.”
Trusty applauded the Bredfield family for their stewardship of the pizza parlor over the course of nearly 60 years. Bill passed away in 2008 following a lengthy battle with diabetes, and his son, Kevin, ran the joint with his mother until his passing due to an illness in 2019.
“I grew up in this place,” he said. “Sandy and Bill did an amazing job, and they really love the community and did some wonderful things for this community and this place. Everybody loved coming here.”
Aside from seeing a great business opportunity, the new owners also view their investment in Chico’s as a way to give back and contribute to the community.
“I love this place,” Trusty said. “I’ve been here for 42 years, I came here as a young kid; my wife’s a lifetimer, seven generations. We love this community, and giving back, putting back into it, investing into it is just something we like to do.”
“It’s time for the new generation to come in here and do these types of things,” he continued. “Look at these folks and what they did and how hard they worked to make this stuff happen for us, to give us the opportunity. Without Bill and Sandy, we wouldn’t have this opportunity. … It’s kind of awesome that they did that, and now we get to take it and hope that the next generation does the same thing.”
Spring reopening eyed
If all goes well, the revamped Chico’s could reopen by March — in time for the spring break rush that buoys peninsula eateries in March and April.
Tim Inskeep described the work being done to the building as an “extreme cosmetic” and complete uplift. Interior work includes new painting, flooring, lighting, ovens and equipment, as well as putting in an entirely new roof and an exterior paint job to bring back the vibrant red color Chico’s is known for.
“We’re not trying to change Chico’s; we’re trying to make it nice and beautiful and clean, and we’d like everyone to enjoy it from a new start,” he said.
There will be modern changes put in place, too, the owners said, including the introduction of online ordering for takeout orders. But for the most part, the focus is on recapturing the characteristics that made Chico’s the family-friendly pizza parlor it had been for decades.
“There’s a few changes when you talk a little bit about design — such as colors and things like that — but for the most part it’s the Chico’s everybody’s known and loved from 20 years ago,” Trusty said. “That’s what we’re bringing back. We’re not trying to change anything, and in fact we just want to continue the legacy of what Bill and Sandy started and did.”
Along with the needed exterior and interior work, new features to the building are expected to include five 80-inch televisions that will air live sporting events, and brand-new arcade games from Funland in Long Beach.
The original menu is expected to remain mostly the same, and any changes will be in the way of additions to pizzas that have been Chico’s staples for decades — like the Sore Thumb, named after the Long Beach tavern of the same name, and Larry’s Special, which happens to be Trusty’s favorite.
“It’s pizza, beer, wine, and the things you would expect to get at a pizza parlor — maybe cheese bread and a few other [sides], but it’s really not much different than it’s always been in respect to what we offer,” Trusty said.
As a pizza parlor, Inskeep said a key difference between Chico’s and a casual dining restaurant is that there’s no pressure of trying to turn over a table as expeditiously as possible.
“You get your meal and you kind of split and they want to turn the table for someone else. The idea of a pizza parlor is more of a place to hang out,” Inskeep said. “You can spend the extra 30 minutes slowly eating your pizza while the kids play video games. With the size of [Chico’s], there’s not a lot of pressure. This town doesn’t have a place for the family … where you can go if you have a 7- or 8-year-old kid and you can let them go to the arcade while you’re sitting over here [eating and socializing].”
A place for the kids
The Trusty family’s decades of memory-making at Chico’s provided more than enough sentimental motivation for them to take the plunge and go in with the Inskeeps on taking over the iconic spot.
“As a kid growing up, it was just a really neat place to grow up in,” Trusty said. “And so many of my friends and people, and my wife’s friends, grew up in this place.”
The new owners’ vision, Trusty said, is to get it to be that place again for today’s generation — and future generations — of kids.
“After a sporting event at the school, this is where everybody came, and that’s gotten lost along the way,” Trusty said. “That’s something that’s important to Tim and I, because family is important to us. … We want a place for the kids, the kids need a place.”
But along with being a place where children and families can make cherished memories, the new owners also want to offer the peninsula’s youth an opportunity to earn a paycheck and gain work experience in an industry that is a lifeblood of the local economy.
Trusty pointed to his and his wife’s tenure owning Fun Beach Fun Center, where they made a concerted effort to employ high school-aged kids and young adults to work at the business’ go-kart track, mini golf course, bike rental shop and ice cream shop.
“There’s an opportunity to have a lot of part-time employees here,” Inskeep said, “and there’s not a lot of opportunity for the community and the good parents of this community to send their kids out when they’re 14, 15, or 16 to work at good places that have good ethics and good accountability.
“Some of the joy of this is not just for awesome pizza and a great place to come, but also a great environment for kids to learn the right ways in life.”
For many kids, a job at Chico’s will be the first opportunity they’ve had at employment in their young, impressionable lives. As someone who enjoys working with kids, Trusty said making their first work experience a positive one is important when it comes to nurturing the next generation of adults and workers.
“A lot of places, I hear … are trying to force these kids [to work], and we’re constantly saying that ‘Nobody wants to work, nobody wants to work,’” Trusty said. “That’s not true. Nobody wants to work for the people that worked like they did in the past. They don’t want to work for our generation. Our generation was the generation that said ‘Do it now, get it done, let’s go.’ Well, that’s where you see other businesses that have problems with [employing young people].
“We have a different approach. These are children; you’ve got to nurture them, you’ve got to love them. We want those kids to know that this is the place to come, to be part of it. If they’re part of it, they’re part of a really good thing and we’re preparing them for the future.”
Laurie’s future
Along with Chico’s, the Bredfield family also owned Laurie’s Homestead Breakfast House just across the street.
The uber-popular breakfast spot closed in 2016, as it became too difficult for the family to run both Chico’s and Laurie’s following Bill’s death and Kevin’s illness. But with the sale also including the property that housed Laurie’s, the new owners are hopeful about its future prospects.
“We’re gonna do Laurie’s, too, but that’s down the line and after [Chico’s] is up and running,” Trusty said. “It won’t be Laurie’s, but it’ll be a breakfast house.”
Trusty referred to reopening Laurie’s as “Phase Two” of their plan, with the first phase obviously being devoted to Chico’s. In its heyday, the breakfast house regularly drew crowds that created lines out the door. Trusty teased that he and his Dr. Roof crew would single-handedly keep Laurie’s in business during the winter months.
“Gosh, it was so fun,” he said. “You felt like you were going home to mom’s kitchen, and you felt like you were at grandma’s house when you ate there.”
