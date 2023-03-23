LONG BEACH — One of the best measures of local economic activity shows summer 2022 set records in Pacific County.
Overall taxable retail sales hit $143 million in the July-September quarter of 2022, a gain of 15.3% over summer 2021 and 41% better than the pre-pandemic summer of 2019, according to the Washington Department of Revenue.
The county's summer economy grew at the 11th strongest rate among Washington's 39 counties. The statewide average was 9.6%, according to DOR's latest report.
Being based on actual sales reports by businesses, DOR's numbers are the most accurate reflection of economic activity, but lag around half a year behind because of the complexity of pulling so many numbers together.
A smaller subdivision of the local economy — sales to consumers by "Main Street"-type businesses — came to $45.4 million last summer, a gain of 6.4% over the previous year and nearly 45% better than summer 2019.
Lodging receipts — which mirror the health of the tourism sector — trended down a little countywide to $15.6 million last summer, compared to $16.1 million in summer 2021. But they were still sharply up 42% compared to the summer of 2019, which was itself considered a good year at the time.
Restaurant and beverage sales came to about $12.6 million last summer, up from less than $12.1 million in summer 2021, and 16.5% better than the last summer before the pandemic.
Building construction continued its upward trend, coming in at about $13.2 million last summer, up from $8.1 million the previous summer. All types of construction combined totaled $28.9 million, up from $21 million in 2021 and $21.6 million in 2019.
