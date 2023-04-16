Chris Jacobsen
Buy Now

Chris Jacobsen is the local maritime ambassador for RAIN Catalysts.

After over two decades working in the maritime industry on the Lower Columbia, long-time peninsula resident Chris Jacobsen has built connections across many sectors.

Jacobsen spent time in the U.S. Coast Guard, commercial fishing, chartering fishing boats, teaching Clatsop Community College students at the campus at Tongue Point, engaging in research with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, working with Columbia River Bar Pilots and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.