ILWACO — In 2000, peninsula voters lent their support for a $9.8-million bond to modernize and expand Ocean Beach Hospital.
It was the first — and remains the only — time that the peninsula’s hospital has undergone extensive work since it was first constructed 49 years ago, in 1974, a year after voters approved a $1.5 million bond proposal to replace the existing hospital.
That year, Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to resign from office, renowned horror author Stephen King published his debut novel, Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run to surpass Babe Ruth, People magazine published its first issue, “Happy Days” debuted on ABC, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in “The Rumble in the Jungle,” and Charles Lindbergh — who piloted the first solo transatlantic flight — died of lymphoma.
Next month’s special election, when the hospital district is asking voters to approve a $10 million bond to fund a variety of projects — headlined by the addition of an urgent care clinic in Ilwaco — is aiming to be the second.
Ballots for the April 25 special election, which will also include a fireworks advisory measure for non-Ilwaco residents of the peninsula, will arrive in mailboxes by April 7.
Previous upgrades
At the time, the construction of the hospital in the mid-1970s was touted by officials as nearly doubling the space of the old hospital — from 14,000 to 25,000 square feet. They vowed new X-ray film would only take 90 seconds to develop, and that each of the 17 patient rooms would have piped-in oxygen and nitric oxide gas, with a “special” audio system that connects each room with the centralized nurses station.
By 2000, hospital officials were making the pitch that major upgrades were needed for the building to keep up with the times. The nearly $10 million bond the district’s commissioners proposed was centered around beefing up the hospital’s outpatient services, including adding about 18,000 square feet to the existing building.
The extra space, officials said, would allow the hospital to add three emergency room beds as well as a triage area, provide a separate entrance and waiting room for ER patients, ensure adequate space and privacy for admitting and visitor waiting areas, and increase the size of its radiology department so patients would no longer need to go outside to have a CT scan.
Funds were also earmarked for the purchases of an additional X-ray machine to keep scheduled patients from being “bumped” in lieu of an emergency case, and a spiral CT scan that would provide faster imaging and allow diagnoses of more significant conditions like pulmonary embolisms. Patient and visitor parking would also be expanded, as well as an outpatient clinic area for visiting physician specialists.
Local voters gave their nod of approval to the proposal, with support clearing the required 60% supermajority by a couple of percentage points. The renovations were completed in 2003, and the bond came off the books in 2021.
Renewing the bond
Fast forward to now, and OBH is asking for voters to renew the bond, with a new $10 million to expand services and upgrade the facility. The headliner of the bond proposal, the urgent care clinic that would be housed at an up-sized Ilwaco clinic, carries a cost of about $2.1 million.
Other work would include: $2.3 million to renovate surgery and patient rooms and upgrade the hospital’s nursing station, pharmacy and bathroom; $1.2 million to update imaging and other medical equipment like CT scans and MRIs; $1.5 million to overhaul OBH’s HVAC system and implement energy efficiency measures to save on utility costs; $765,000 to expand the Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Ilwaco to include cardio and pulmonary services; and $500,000 to acquire or expand additional clinic pace for potential services like orthopedics, dermatology, podiatry, urology, behavioral health and diabetes care.
Making the caseThe case that OBH officials and supporters made back in 2000 for supporting that bond is similar, if not outright identical in certain respects, as the pitch that current officials are making ahead of next month’s election: it would allow the hospital to expand outpatient services, keep pace with and utilize newer technologies, and better attract talented providers and staff.
In an October 2000 Observer article, Dr. John Campiche, a member of the pro-bond Neighbors for Hospital Expansion group and an informal hospital historian, was quoted as saying the bond was needed “because when the hospital was built 25 years ago, many of today’s technologies did not exist.
“Further, serving outpatients, which is the way the bulk of hospital services are provided today, was infrequent then. As health care has changed, the hospital’s facilities have become inadequate to meet the growing medical needs of the community.”
More than 20 years later, supporters of the current bond are making similar arguments. OBH CEO Scot Attridge has said the addition of an urgent care clinic will increase access to quality outpatient services for south Pacific County, bringing expanded hours of operation and the ability to accommodate walk-ins and last-minute appointments.
“We feel that rural residents deserve that same kind of access and care that our urban counterparts get in larger cities, and urgent care is definitely one of those,” he said. “In rural communities, it’s not as common.”
In that same Observer article from 2000, Dr. David BeMiller, director of the pro-bond Organizational Improvement at Ocean Beach Hospital, said quality health care facilities are needed to recruit and retain quality physicians.
“In addition, businesses do not move into communities without health care resources for their employees and families, and retirees choosing a place to live rely upon the availability of local health care,” BeMiller added.
Last summer, then-CEO Larry Cohen said OBH struggles to attract medical professionals because of the hospital’s remote area, tight space and aging equipment. Attridge reiterated that sentiment when he took over for the retiring Cohen in August, and specifically mentioned wanting to attract providers in specialized areas like orthopedics, oncology and urology.
“There’s so many opportunities in the big cities that it’s important to have up-to-date, modern facilities and equipment to be able to attract these providers,” Attridge said. “And not only for our primary care providers, like our clinics, but we’d like to attract specialty providers to the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.