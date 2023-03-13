Clinic drawing

An architectural concept drawing illustrates how Ocean Beach Medical Clinic may appear following a addition of urgent care facilities and renovation. Urgent care provides appointment-free medical services for much less than the emergency room. Currently, the nearest urgent care is in Warrenton and Astoria.

ILWACO — In 2000, peninsula voters lent their support for a $9.8-million bond to modernize and expand Ocean Beach Hospital.

It was the first — and remains the only — time that the peninsula’s hospital has undergone extensive work since it was first constructed 49 years ago, in 1974, a year after voters approved a $1.5 million bond proposal to replace the existing hospital.

