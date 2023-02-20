Katja Spitz

Katja Spitz, a native of Sweden, is in her fourth month on the job as the executive director of the Pacific County Tourism Bureau. “I just fell in love with the people and the opportunity,” she said.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

SEAVIEW — Three years ago, Katja Spitz was a top executive for Las Vegas’ official destination marketing organization, a job that demanded flying across the Atlantic on a regular basis.

Today, she is in her fourth month on the job as the executive director of the Pacific County Tourism Bureau, where her time and energy has thus far been spent on securing critical funding and restructuring an organization that, currently, only has one full-time employee — herself.

