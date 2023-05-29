Michelle Svendsen receives a hug after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new business, Inspired Mind Matters, a wellness studio offering yoga, meditation, aerial silk, breathwork, cold therapy and mind-based stress reduction classes at 300 14th NW St. in Long Beach.
"I do Yin Yoga and meditation, and have two yoga teachers, one the teaches joyful flow and one that teaches vinyasa flow, which is really great for strength building," said owner Michelle Svendsen, on right, standing next to Jenelle, who will teach the Vinyasa flow class.
The studio, located in the Chautauqua Resort & Conference Center, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, May 24, where owner Michelle Svendsen gave a tour and introduced the staff, classes and workshops that will be offered.
Guests tour the interior of Inspired Mind Matters, a new wellness studio that officially opened last week at 300 14th NW St. in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH — Inspired Mind Matters, a wellness studio offering yoga, meditation, aerial silk, breathwork, cold therapy and mind-based stress reduction classes officially opened at 300 14th NW St. in Long Beach.
