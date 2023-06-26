LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The ocean recreational salmon season got off to a hot start over the weekend, with local charters reporting a strong bite off the Washington coast that has kick-started the summer's most popular fishery.

Local charters reported fast limits of mostly coho and the occasional Chinook mixed in, as boats began returning to port early Saturday afternoon, June 24, the first official day of the season. 

