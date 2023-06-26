Chris Schenk, skipper of the F/V Bluefin, wipes the stern following a successful opening day for the ocean recreational salmon season. The F/V Bluefin was among the first charters to return to port after their customers caught their limit of salmon.
"This was the first fish of the day," said Richie Gomez, of Puyallup, hoisting a chunky Chinook for photos after disembarking from the F/V Coho Mooch. "We were slamming them."
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fish checkers from WDFW walk the docks in an empty marina in anticipation of returning salmon fishermen on opening day Saturday, June 24, in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The F/V Seabreeze returns to port following a successful opening day for the ocean recreational salmon season.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Customers disembark from the F/V Coho Mooch as fish checkers from WDWF inspect their catch during opening day of the ocean recreational salmon season in Ilwaco.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The ocean recreational salmon season got off to a hot start over the weekend, with local charters reporting a strong bite off the Washington coast that has kick-started the summer's most popular fishery.
Local charters reported fast limits of mostly coho and the occasional Chinook mixed in, as boats began returning to port early Saturday afternoon, June 24, the first official day of the season.
