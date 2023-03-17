WILLAPA HILLS — A logger was killed in an accident at a logging site near Lebam on March 16 at about 1:30 p.m.

The fatality happened on forestland owned by Weyerhaeuser three miles off the south side of State Route 6 near milepost 12.

