WILLAPA HILLS — A logger was killed in an accident at a logging site near Lebam on March 16 at about 1:30 p.m.
The fatality happened on forestland owned by Weyerhaeuser three miles off the south side of State Route 6 near milepost 12.
The man was identified by Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Mike Parker as Jose Torres Cabrera, 55, of Kelso-based C&C Logging.
First responders from Pacific County Fire District 3, the Raymond Fire Department and the South Bend Fire Department rushed to the scene after a crew member called 911 saying a choke setter had been struck by a tree.
A crew truck from the logging company met responders at SR 6 and led them to the scene where the man was injured on the F-Line.
According to radio traffic for the call, the reporting party, a fellow crewman, stated the logger was hit by a log and sustained extensive injuries to his chest and was crushed. Due to the injuries, fellow crew members were unable to perform CPR.
Airlift was initially requested but was canceled after responders assessed the patient and attempted life saving efforts but the man succumbed to his injuries.
A deputy coroner from the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office is the lead investigator for the incident. Washington State Department of Labor and Industries will likely also investigate the work-related death.
Parker said the man's family was notified the evening of March 16. He sends his condolences to Torres Cabrera's family.
Once all too common, logging fatalities have become relatively rare in Pacific County thanks to mechanization of harvesting practices and improved safety protocols.
Previous to this accident, the most recent found in Chinook Observer records was in June 2011, when a 49-year-old Castle Rock man lost his life when he was caught between a logging shovel and a stump in the Naselle area.
