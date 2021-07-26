Concert goers listen from a nearby hillside as the Puerto Rican group Neftali Rivera and Groupo Borikuas performs July 24 at Cape Disappointment State Park, the second edition of the summer Waikiki Concert Series.
Concert goers listen from a nearby hillside as the Puerto Rican group Neftali Rivera and Groupo Borikuas performs July 24 at Cape Disappointment State Park, the second edition of the summer Waikiki Concert Series.
ILWACO — Jazmin Gonzalez pulled her son toward the dance floor as the Afro-Caribbean rhythms began.
Initially, 10-year-old Israel balked, but soon began to burst into laughter as they spun and twirled to the beat.
The mother and son were among an estimated 300 people who turned out to listen to the Puerto Rican band Neftali Rivera and Grupo Borikuas perform Saturday, July 24 at Cape Disappointment State Park, the second in the four-part Waikiki Concert Series this summer.
The capacity crowd, many sprawled out on blankets and lawn chairs, was a typical turnout for the popular free summer concert series, onsite park rangers said, adding that it has been an exceptionally busy season and year overall for the park. The Ilwaco sign advising that all camping spots are full or already reserved has been displayed nonstop for weeks on end — something once unheard of.
The next Waikiki concert is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 featuring the traditional bluegrass sound of Annie Staninec and John Kael. Concerts start at 7 p.m. on the Waikiki Beach lawn and outdoor amphitheater. The venue is located along North Jetty Road near the entrance at the south end of the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.