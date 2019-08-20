RAYMOND — In September, someone will become the 75,000th visitor to tour the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond.
“This remarkable milestone is so exciting and plans are underway to recognize this person and significant accomplishment,” Museum Director Laurie Bowman said.
So who will be lucky number 75,000? Will he/she be from another country, another state, from Raymond or Long Beach? Plan a visit and see the newest acquisitions to the museum’s collection. Group tours are a specialty; just call ahead. More information is at www.nwcarriagemuseum.org or by calling 360-942-4150.
The museum opened in 2002 with 21 restored carriages. Since then the collection has grown to 55 19th century horse-drawn vehicles.
, now recognized as one of the finest in the country. Over the years, hundreds of period artifacts have also been added to the museum which truly makes the vehicle collection’s history come to life for visitors.
“We are so proud of the impact our museum is having on the local economy and the fact we have become a destination stop for visitors to the Pacific Northwest helps all local businesses,” Museum Curator Jerry Bowman said.
