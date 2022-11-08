PACIFIC COUNTY — The first batch of results are in for a trio of contested Pacific County races in the Nov. 8 general election, and they show voters opting for change across the board in key local positions.
In the race that has garnered the most interest and drawn a divide between law enforcement in the county, incumbent Robin Souvenir trails challenger Daniel Garcia by nearly 10 points in the sheriff’s contest. Garcia, running as a Republican, currently leads with 54.7% of the vote, compared to 44.8% for Souvenir, running as an independent.
Garcia, 39, is a Navy veteran with no prior law enforcement experience who ran a successful write-in campaign during the primary election. During the general election campaign, he touted his years of experience in leadership positions in the military and said his lack of law enforcement experience would not hamper his ability to lead the sheriff’s department.
“True leaders can lead people in a field they know nothing about, I have done this,” Garcia told the Observer last month.
Souvenir, 47, was first elected sheriff in 2018, and is seeking another four-year term in office. He underscored the importance of experience, and highlighted his 25 years in law enforcement within the county, which includes eight years as chief of the Shoalwater Bay Police Department.
“The sheriff is the chief executive officer and conservator of the peace of the county. This is not an entry level position,” Souvenir said.
County commissioner
In the race for a north county-based seat on the county commission, challenger Jerry Doyle held a sizable advantage over incumbent Michael “Hawk” Runyon. Both running as an independent, Doyle leads in the contest with 61% of the vote, while Runyon has 38.5%.
Like Garcia, Doyle, 54, mounted a successful write-in campaign during the primary election. A longtime Raymond business owner who serves on the Raymond Planning Commission, Doyle said during the campaign that his knowledge of the community and what residents need make him a strong candidate for the position.
“An open-minded, rather than a one-size-fits-all, approach would be a great asset to our county, which I would bring as an elected commissioner,” Doyle said.
First elected in 2018, Runyon, 69, is asking voters to elect him to another term on the county commission. A former business owner with experience also in Raymond city government, he said he’d like to continue the work that he and the other commissioners have done over the last four years and has worked hard to save the county money.
“I believe I have proven the last four years that I am committed to Pacific County and committed to taking on the challenges we face,” Runyon said.
PUD commissioner
Like the other countywide contests, the contest for six-year term on the nonpartisan Pacific County PUD Commission also featured an incumbent facing off against a challenger. And, like those contests as well, it is the challenger who is currently leading in the race.
Michelle Layman leads in the race with 56.9% of the vote against the incumbent, Dick Anderson, who has 42.5%.
Layman, 46, is a Raymond business owner who has served on and volunteered for many community organizations in north county. She touted that community service and said that although she does not have experience with public utilities, she does have experience with being responsible for public funds.
“I will advocate for our customers and our environment and the current staff that provides excellent, reliable service,” Layman said.
Anderson, 74, is a former educator and Raymond business owner who was first elected to the commission in 2016. He heralded the PUD’s rates as being among the lowest in the state, and said he will continue to use common sense on the board if re-elected.
“I am always willing to listen to customer’s concerns with the PUD. Having taught at Willapa Valley Schools for 30 years, I have always been able to successfully interact with people,” Anderson said.
3rd Congressional District
With every county reporting its initial batch of results, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is leading Republican Joe Kent in the race to succeed longtime incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.
With just over 190,000 ballots tallied district-wide so far, Perez leads with 52.6% of the vote compared to Kent's 46.8%.
In just Pacific County, Perez leads 52.3% to Kent's 47.5%. In 2018, the last midterm election in which Democratic challenger Carolyn Long came up 5.3% short against Herrera Beutler, Long narrowly lost Pacific County with 49.5% of the vote.
A sizable chunk of the total vote is still left to count across the 3rd Congressional District, and the winning candidate likely won't be known until later this week or next.
Voter turnout
With 9,579 ballots counted so far, voter turnout in Pacific County sits at 56.8%. That figure is expected to grow substantially as more later arriving ballots are tallied, including ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and were turned in at various drop boxes throughout the county by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The county auditor’s office expects to release further results by Monday, Nov. 14.
