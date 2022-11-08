PACIFIC COUNTY — The first batch of results are in for a trio of contested Pacific County races in the Nov. 8 general election, and they show voters opting for change across the board in key local positions.

In the race that has garnered the most interest and drawn a divide between law enforcement in the county, incumbent Robin Souvenir trails challenger Daniel Garcia by nearly 10 points in the sheriff’s contest. Garcia, running as a Republican, currently leads with 54.7% of the vote, compared to 44.8% for Souvenir, running as an independent.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.