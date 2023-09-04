Denise La Rochelle, a jam maker for the past 20 years, said her latest creation, a pineapple pepper jam, was the most popular seller, along with her unique Carrot Cake and Christmas jams, made with locally-grown berries.
“It was perfect, even with the cloudy days,” summed La Rochelle, owner of Jamm’n By Denise, a small-batch jam and jelly business. “I brought 200 jars and sold three-quarters of them.”
“Everyone knows acrylic, oil and watercolor, but this is alcohol ink,” said artist Bonnie Ward. “So you don’t get all the detail, but you get the impression. I experiment with it.”
Macrame art by Knot Kraze owner Bette Ford as seen at the Chinook Arts and Crafts Festival. “It’s heavier than yarn but doesn’t stretch out,” Ford said.
Andrew Wood, owner of Andrew’s Creations, offered tie dye and abstract paintings at the Chinook Arts and Crafts Festival last weekend.
Customers browse a table of locally grown produce during the Chinook Arts and Crafts Festival last weekend.
Ink artist Bonnie Ward, on right, speaks to a customer during last weekend during the Chinook Arts & Crafts Festival.
A comparison of traditional pen and paper art, on left, and alcohol-ink art, on right, created by artist Bonnie Ward.
Roughly two dozen small businesses and artists participated in the Chinook Arts and Crafts Festival, held at Saturday and Sunday at the Chinook School Event Center.
Customers browse and talk to vendors during the Chinook Arts & Crafts Festival.
