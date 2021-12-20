LONG BEACH — The Williams family on Washington Avenue is aiming to make the holiday season a little brighter.
What started with a relatively standard Christmas light display has morphed over the past 15 years into an elaborate, computer-controlled, musically-choreographed show featuring thousands of lights among hundreds of custom-made and vintage Christmas molds that dazzle passersby each evening at 2102 Washington Avenue in Long Beach.
“There’s between 15,000 and 20,000 lights. Every year I put more into it,” said David Williams, the designer of what’s affectionately dubbed “The Williams Family Light Show.”
Each night, the light show starts at approximately 5 p.m and continues until 10:30 p.m. Some cars make repeated passes, while others park across the street to watch with a front row view. Visitors are asked to turn off their lights, but are welcome to stay as long as they like.
Sprinkled throughout the thousands of custom LED displays are more than 100 vintage Christmas molds. New additions this year included the custom-made icicle lights, which David constructed in his garage along with several other displays. The snowflakes on the roof were added last season while the singing Christmas trees, first introduced a couple of years ago, remain a favorite.
“I cut, bend and welded, then put lights on them. I think they’ve been the biggest hit out of the whole show,” said David, who operates a handyman service.
“Especially when they sing the Christmas Can-Can,” Diane added.
The choreographed Christmas music is played through an FM transmitter stationed in the garage.The entire show is operated by a computer program, David explained.
“It’s all run by my computer. It’s a software called ‘xLights.’ Anyone can download it for free. It runs from my computer down a Cat5 cable up to my 12 to 15 controllers.”
David started with a plug-and-play Mr. Christmas display, then used a Light-O-Rama system before incorporating his own props with the xLight program.
“I’ve been doing it at least 15 years. It was never this big, every year it’s gotten bigger and bigger,” he said.
This year, grandchildren Lukas, 9, and Evelynn, 8, helped with the setup. Lukas said the icicles lights, just added this year, were his favorite.
“This year they’ve been a big help putting stuff up,” David said.
High-tech lights
Throughout the year, David worked evenings in his garage replacing regular incandescent lights with brighter, more energy efficient and durable LED RGB smart lights, which display a wider array of colors and could be controlled remotely from a computer.
“RGB is red, green, blue. With those three colors you can turn them into any color you want. Any of these lights has the ability to be one of 256 colors at any given moment,” he said.
“They’re little computer chips, like they use in big screen displays and billboards. It’s pretty high-tech for Christmas lights.”
Much of the inspiration comes from following online Christmas forums, particularly for xLight, David said.
“They talk and help each other out. It’s a great community.”
Each year it typically takes about two weeks to set everything up and test new equipment. The custom-made icicle lights were installed first in November, using zip ties to brace the lights for fall and winter storms.
“I work on it all year building the stuff. This year I started setting up before Thanksgiving,” David said.
“I probable spend about $2,000 a year on materials, upgrades and getting more lights.”
By next Christmas, David said he plans to eventually double the size of the LED trees, include more displays and wireless controllers — and possibly expand into a new holiday.
“I’m planning to expand. I’m working on Halloween stuff — I’ve got bats and ghosts with RGB lights. I don’t know if it will happen this year, but we’ll see.”
