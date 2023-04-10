WDFW shellfish technician Bryce Blumenthal measures a clam as WDFW shellfish biologist Zach Forster, middle, and contestant Anthony Kautz, of Castle Rock, look on. Kautz eventually took first place and a $100 cash prize for the clam, a 6.13” giant dug near Oysterville.
Two-ounce samples of chowder are pictured on a plate during the Chowder Taste-Off, which included local restaurants such as The Lost Roo, The Chowder Stop, The Crab Pot, The Cove Restaurant, The Depot, Castaway’s, Drop Anchor, The Roadhouse, Captain Bob’s Chowder, The Shelburne Hotel and the Long Beach Tavern.
Krista Lessenden collected the first-place clam trophy on behalf of The Cove Restaurant after being named the Chowder Taste-Off champion during the 2023 Razor Clam Festival.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Melissa Meadow paints a starfish on the cheer of Paisley Topete, 3, of Rochester, on Saturday, April 8 during the 83rd annual Razor Clam Festival in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
WDFW shellfish technician Bryce Blumenthal measures a clam as WDFW shellfish biologist Zach Forster, middle, and contestant Anthony Kautz, of Castle Rock, look on. Kautz eventually took first place and a $100 cash prize for the clam, a 6.13” giant dug near Oysterville.
WDFW shellfish technician Bryce Blumenthal carefully took measurements for the biggest and smallest clam, with $100 cash prize money at stake for each.
LUKE WHITTAKER
As for the smallest clam, that went to Stephanie Zink, who dug a .48” clam, slightly bigger than a pencil eraser.
LUKE WHITTAKER
This year the chowder competition was held in a sprawling tent along Oregon Avenue, with hundreds of participants lining the premises.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Among the headlining events of the annual festival was the Chowder Taste-Off, where a dozen Peninsula restaurants vied for the distinction of offering ‘the best’, as voted upon by festival attendees.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Two-ounce samples of chowder are pictured on a plate during the Chowder Taste-Off, which included local restaurants such as The Lost Roo, The Chowder Stop, The Crab Pot, The Cove Restaurant, The Depot, Castaway’s, Drop Anchor, The Roadhouse, Captain Bob’s Chowder, The Shelburne Hotel and the Long Beach Tavern.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Vendors from the Oysterville Sea Farms hang onto their tent as wind and rain increase in intensity during the 83rd annual Razor Clam Festival in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Rockfish Blues Band performs Saturday, April 8 during the 83rd annual Razor Clam Festival in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Friday and Saturday local beaches were busy with thousands of clam diggers seeking their 20-clam limit during the A.M. low tides, with mixed results.
LUKE WHITTAKER
John Neils, of Hauser Lake, Idaho, pauses for photo while clamming Friday, April 7 near Seaview. Neils, 76, a retired veteran, was among those clamming on the Long Beach Peninsula for the first time.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Seaview was a popular clamming destination on Friday morning.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Chris Long, of Marysville, clams alongside his daughters Lacey, 3, and Ariel, 6, on Friday morning near Seaview.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Lacey Long, 3, of Marysville, watches as her sister Ariel, 6, lifts a clam from the sand Friday morning near Seaview.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Jennifer Bradford, of Longview, and Noah Halverson, of Tacoma, search for signs of razor clams Friday near Seaview. “It was a little slow,” Noah said.
LONG BEACH — Conditions were soupy, but the chowder was just right.
A weekend of saturating rain and whipping winds curtailed the 83rd annual Razor Clam Festival, but not before thousands descended upon the peninsula for two days of clam-related revelry — and a new chowder champ was named.
Despite the inclement weather, an estimated 3,000 people attended the two-day festival overall, roughly half the attendance of last year, organizers said.
“If it wasn’t for the wind and rain, we would have had more,” summarized operations manager Dianna Knight.
Cove repeats as chowder champAmong the headlining events of the annual festival was the Chowder Taste-Off, where a dozen peninsula restaurants vied for the distinction of offering “the best,” as voted upon by festival attendees.
This year the chowder competition was held in a sprawling tent along Oregon Avenue, with hundreds of participants lining the premises for a plate stacked with two-ounce samples of chowder from local restaurants, including The Lost Roo, The Chowder Stop, The Crab Pot, The Cove Restaurant, The Depot, Castaway’s, Drop Anchor, The Roadhouse, Captain Bob’s Chowder, The Shelburne Hotel and The Long Beach Tavern.
A few hours later, after the chowder was served and all the votes were cast and counted, The Cove Restaurant was declared as the first-place winner from the stage at Veteran’s Field.
“I’m just going to make this quick,” Knight said as wind and rain whipped across the festival grounds.
“The Cove is the winner!”
Krista Lessenden collected the wooden clam trophy on behalf of The Cove, who also won first place in 2022 and tied (with The Chowder Stop) for the top prize in 2021.
In the amateur chowder competition, Amy Wu was awarded first place.
Biggest, smallest clams
Friday and Saturday local beaches were busy with thousands of clam diggers seeking their 20-clam limit during the morning low tides, with mixed results.
Saturday morning, in the festival parking lot near Third Street, a small crowd gathered around a WDFW booth as shellfish technician Bryce Blumenthal carefully took measurements for the biggest and smallest clam, with a $100 cash prize at stake for each.
In the biggest clam category on Saturday, Anthony Kautz, of Castle Rock, took first place with a giant measuring 6.13 inches that was dug near Oysterville. As for the smallest clam, Stephanie Zink dug a 0.48-inch clam, slightly bigger than a pencil eraser. On Sunday, the second day of the competition, Bruce Chilcote was credited with digging the biggest clam, measuring 6.88 inches and the smallest clam at 0.43 inches, was claimed by Aspen Kvicala.
Weather foils Sunday festivities
Persistent rain on Saturday transpired into a steady downpour on Sunday, saturating festival grounds and prompting organizers to shorten or cancel some events, including the ever-popular clam fritter cooked in the colossal frying pan. Approximately 350 people signed up for clam digging lessons on Saturday and Sunday, hosted at the Bolstad beach approach, but far fewer participated due to the weather.
Organizers said they will mull holding the festival at a different date next season, perhaps later in the spring, when weather might be more favorable.
“We’re going to take a look and consider different dates for next year,” Knight said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.