VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County is in the midst of a measles outbreak. Since Jan. 1, Clark County Public Health has documented 22 confirmed and three suspected cases of the highly contagious, completely preventable virus.
So far, it has not spread to other parts of Southwest Washington, but that is a possibility. Pacific County could be especially vulnerable, because measles vaccination rates here are among the worst in the state.
Baby-killing virus
Measles causes a high fever, cough, sore throat and a distinctive red rash. It spreads when infected people cough or sneeze. Symptoms appear about 10 to 14 days later.
Most measles sufferers are sick for two to three weeks. While it is fairly rare in the United States, it kills about 100,000 people a year, according to the World Health Organization.
The disease can cause serious side effects, and even be fatal, especially in babies and children under five. Worldwide, the disease is still a leading cause of death for children.
To date, most of the Clark County victims have been children aged 10 and under. As of Jan. 21, one person had been hospitalized.
Vaccination superstition
In the late 1970s, doctors decided to eliminate measles from the U.S. Through vaccination campaigns, they rapidly reduced the annual number of measles cases. In 2000, the federal Centers for Disease Control declared the disease eliminated.
Then, a researcher released a deeply flawed study that suggested a link between autism and routine vaccinations. The study was thoroughly discredited, but the superstition lingered. Thousands of concerned, but misinformed parents decided they’d rather subject their children to the very real risk catching measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox or whooping cough than the minuscule health-risk associated with immunizations.
It’s back…
Measles came back swinging. In 2014 — the worst year in about a decade — there were 23 outbreaks that sickened 667 people. In 2018, the second-worst year, there were 17 outbreaks that sickened 349 people, according to CDC.
Earlier this month, the resurgence of measles and other preventable childhood diseases led the World Health Organization to name so-called “anti-vaxxers” on a list of the top-10 global health threats. “Vaccine hesitancy” has caused a 30 percent increase in measles cases globally, according to WHO.
Of the 25 Clark County cases, 19 occurred in people who were not immunized.
Measly immunization rates
Washington is doing a poor job of protecting children from measles, especially in the southwestern part of the state. According to CDC, about 95 percent of the population needs to be immunized against measles and other contagious diseases to prevent them from making a comeback.
Nationwide, around 94 percent of kindergarteners have had their measles-mumps-rubella shots. In 2017, about 67 percent of Washington kids ages four to six had their MMR shots, according to the state Department of Health.
In Pacific County, the rate was about 57 percent.
Were you exposed?
So far, Clark County has identified more than 20 times and places where infected people were present, including several healthcare facilities, a Jan. 11 Blazer’s game at Moda Center, Portland International Airport, and the Ikea store.
For a complete, up-to-date list of exposure windows and more information, visit https://www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/measles-investigation.
Doctors say it is very important for possible measles patients to stay out of public places. Anyone who suspects they have the disease should call their healthcare facility before their visit.
Health care facilities:
PeaceHealth Urgent Care – Memorial, 3400 Main St.
Noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.
4:30 to 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.
Magnolia Family Clinic, 2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.
The Vancouver Clinic, 700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver
3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 12.
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
Vancouver Clinic Columbia Tech Center, 501 SE 172nd Ave., Vancouver from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11
Kaiser Cascade Park Medical Office, 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver
1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12
7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department, 400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver
10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center Emergency Department, 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
5:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 and 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
11:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 to 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.
Rose Urgent Care and Family Practice, 18 NW 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
Other locations:
Dollar Tree, 11501 NE 76th St., Vancouver from 8:10 to 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.
GracePoint Christian Church, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7.
A Children’s Dentist, 101 NW 12th Ave., Battle Ground from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.
Fisher Investments, 5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive, Camas
6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10
6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11
6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14
6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15
Moda Center (Trail Blazers game), 1 N Center Court St., Portland from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
Verizon Wireless at Cascade Station, 10103 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
Church of Christ Our Savior, 3612 F St., Vancouver
9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 6
6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6
9:10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13
Church of Truth, 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.
Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland from 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7. More specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period.
Costco, 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.
Amazon Lockers, 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
Rejuvenation, 1100 SE Grand Ave. Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
Pho Green Papaya, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
Chuck’s Produce, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
Ikea, 10280 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
