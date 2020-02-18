PACIFIC COUNTY — Brandon Cline has been visiting the Long Beach Peninsula for family getaways since he was a baby.
In early February, Cline, now 24, officially became a full-time resident and the newest reporter to join the Chinook Observer staff.
Cline will cover city council and general assignment stories for the weekly Chinook Observer newspaper and contribute to the monthly Coast River Business Journal.
Gorge to the coast
Memories of summer fireworks and crabbing off the Nahcotta docks still resonate for Cline.
“I always remember the 4th of July and the fireworks,” he said, adding that he visited with family and friends year after year while growing up in Goldendale in Klickitat County, about an hour south of Yakima near the Columbia River Gorge.
Cline attended college at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, where he majored in journalism and minored in political science and history.
“I majored in journalism from the get-go. I knew what I wanted to do and stuck with it,” he said.
Cline’s first journalism course was in his sophomore year of high school, when he joined a journalism class that helped produce the annual yearbook and a monthly school newspaper.
“It was called the Timberwolf Times,” he recalled.
Growing up in a sports family with four siblings — three brothers and a sister — Cline was fond of sports reporting starting at an early age.
“Sports was my gateway into journalism,” he said. “Growing up I had three other brothers and a sister and they were all into sports as well as my uncles, cousins and parents — they all played sports.”
Cline initially thought he would pursue sports broadcasting, like the anchors on ESPN.
As a freshman journalism major, Cline joined his college paper, The Easterner, as a sports reporter. He was named sports editor his sophomore year before becoming the editor-in-chief his senior year.
With more journalism exposure, Cline broadened his focus.
“I gradually morphed into journalism in general, not just sports,” he said.
Eastern Washington professors Jamie Neely and William Stimson had a profound impact, too.
“I took away things from both of them. I learned a lot,” Cline said.
After college graduation in June 2018, Cline freelanced for his hometown paper, The Goldendale Sentinel.
In October 2018, Cline became managing editor for The Ritzville Adams County Journal in Ritzville, a town of roughly 1,600 approximately 60 miles southwest of Spokane.
While working at the newspaper in Ritzville, Cline was exposed to nearly every facet of the industry including reporting, editing and pagination.
“I was kind of a one-man band there,” he said.
In spring 2019, Cline wrote a story about the shifting economy of Adams County, from a reliance on agriculture to the rising pursuit of renewable energy.
The memorable story helped mold Cline’s approach to community journalism.
“I would love to focus on more environmental stories like that, especially in a place like Pacific County,” he said. “I feel like there’s a lot of opportunity for that here.”
Cline often seeks uplifting stories about the community, but also pursues in-depth pieces that often start with public records requests.
“It’s often trying to make sense of something that doesn’t seem right,” he said.
In early February, Cline was officially hired by the Chinook Observer in Long Beach.
The scenic location and commitment to community journalism were the biggest draw.
“It just felt right. My family has owned a house here for longer than I’ve been alive. I always came here as a kid in the winter and summer. It always felt like a second home. It’s always been a place I loved to visit and now it’s a place I love to live,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.