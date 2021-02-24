SEATTLE — The Coast Guard announced Feb. 24 it has started a formal marine casualty investigation of the Feb. 20 capsizing of the 38-foot commercial crab boat Coastal Reign resulting in the loss of two lives.
Rear Adm. Anthony Vogt, Coast Guard 13th District commander, authorized the investigation.
The crew of the Coastal Reign were attempting to cross the Tillamook Bay Bar inbound toward Garibaldi when the vessel capsized with four crew members on board.
The Coast Guard has established an email address for the public and interested parties to provide information, ask questions and make comments related to the ongoing investigation and scheduled hearing. This email will be checked regularly and all correspondence will be acknowledged. The email address is: D13WebManagers@uscg.mil.
Upon completion, the Coast Guard will issue a report of investigation with collected evidence, established facts and conclusions and recommendations regarding the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.