ILWACO and NAHCOTTA — There were Jeeps strewn with twinkling lights, trucks with Christmas trees, an open horse-drawn carriage, even a VW bus with a sleigh pulled by pink flamingoes.
In Nahcotta on Friday, Dec. 4, the Oyster Shell Christmas Tree Drive-By was sponsored by the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce and the Port of Peninsula. It drew a careful but festive crowd to enjoy Christmas lights shimmering beside Willapa Bay.
Ilwaco’s drive-thru Crab Pot Christmas Drive By Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5 along Howerton Avenue was well attended by hundreds socially-distanced in vehicles decked with holiday cheer.
The centerpiece of the Ilwaco ceremony was the lighting of a Christmas tree built with 149 commercial crab pots by Port of Ilwaco crew and volunteer elves, including Ilwaco Merchant President Jenna Nisbett and “Chief Crab Pot Engineer” John Demase.
Dozens had their vehicles decorated in preparation of the hour-long parade with lights and holiday-themed adornments. The line of vehicles stretched roughly a mile from Howerton Avenue to the stoplight in downtown Ilwaco.
In Nahcotta, Community Club President Bonnie Loy Cozby observed, “Thank you to all the people coming by tonight and all those that made it happen — Ho Ho Ho — it’s the holidays and there’s no better place to kick it off than the Port of Peninsula!”
