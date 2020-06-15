PENINSULA — The 75th Long Beach Peninsula Saddle Club Rodeo is being delayed until July 2021, when it will continue its venerable tradition as the oldest rodeo on the Pacific Northwest coast.
The club said local economic struggles were at the root of its decision not to go forward this summer. It isn’t able to put this show on without the support of the community with their sponsorship and program advertising, organizers said.
“We would like to recognize our 2020-21 Queen and princess, Dominque Bittner and her sister Sophia. They are the daughters of Ned and Valerie Bittner. They will be representing the club at rodeos and parades in the Northwest,” organizers said.
