NASELLE — The Naselle Timberland Library is holding a contest designed to help people of all ages become better readers.
The contest, known as “A Universe of Stories,” started on June 1 and continues through Aug. 31.
The contest consists of 30 activities from which the participants can choose.
Examples of these activities are: read or listen to a book; go stargazing; read aloud to a person or pet; read a book from a new author; read a book about a space traveler or finish a book you previously gave up on.
Completing 10 of the literacy activities earns a prize and, more importantly, an entry into the grand prize drawing.
Each time 10 more activities are completed, a prize is won, as well as another entry into the grand prize drawing.
To enter the literacy contest, sign up at the Naselle library and receive a checkoff list or register online at www.trl.org/summer-library-program.
Reading can open up whole new worlds of thought and creativity.
It increases the enjoyment of living and can better position the reader for success in life.
“A Universe of Stories” is just one entertaining way to improve people’s reading skills over the summer.
