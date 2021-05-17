ILWACO — Each year the Willapacific Chapter of the American Association of University Women presents an appreciation of outstanding academic achievement in the fields of science, math and technology to students from Ilwaco and Naselle High Schools. The three IHS winners are pictured; those from Naselle will be featured after an awards ceremony later this month.
