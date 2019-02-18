LONG BEACH — The American Association of University Women is hosting a historical afternoon tea theatre celebrating National Women’s History Month with this year’s theme “Breaking the Mold.”
The event will take place Saturday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Long Beach. Tickets are $20 per person, children 12 years and younger, $10 and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco, or send a check to: AAUW, P.O. Box 1534, Ocean Park WA 98640 to be received no later than Feb. 23.
Event proceeds go to sponsorships for young women at Ilwaco High School. The American Association of University Women is dedicated to the advancement of equity for women and girls through education, advocacy, philanthropy and research. Our local Willapacific Branch sponsors three kinds of scholarships, STEM Tech-Trek and financial awards for education beyond high school. For more information contact Barbara Carmel at 360-642-3636.
