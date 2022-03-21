Sunday Night Pool League

March 20, Week #13 W-L

Doc’s Subs 150-45

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 141-54

Doc’s Odds & Ends 100-95

Doc’s Revenge 99-96

Doc’s Rockers 95-100

Eagles Hot Pockets 74-121

Doc’s Fish & Poles 67-128

Eagles Coasties 54-141

3-fers: Josh Boardman, Steve Burton, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Don Meyers, Isaac Perez, Robert Reed, Don Sheldon, Kentom Storm, Harley Wiggins, Paaul Witherbee

