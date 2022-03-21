Sunday Night Pool League
March 20, Week #13 W-L
Doc’s Subs 150-45
Doc’s Balls & Pockets 141-54
Doc’s Odds & Ends 100-95
Doc’s Revenge 99-96
Doc’s Rockers 95-100
Eagles Hot Pockets 74-121
Doc’s Fish & Poles 67-128
Eagles Coasties 54-141
3-fers: Josh Boardman, Steve Burton, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Don Meyers, Isaac Perez, Robert Reed, Don Sheldon, Kentom Storm, Harley Wiggins, Paaul Witherbee
