Sunday Night Pool
Jan. 9, 2022
Week #5
Wins Loses
Doc’s Subs 57 18
Doc’s Balls & Pockets 56 19
Doc’s Odds & Ends 41 34
Doc’s Revenge 34 41
Eagles Hot Pockets 32 43
Doc’s Fish & Poles 32 43
Doc’s Rockers 29 46
Eagles Coasties 19 56
3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Joyce Benson, Jon Fouts, Mike Lambert, Sonny Savioli, Harley Wiggins, Doug Williams, Paul Witherbee
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.