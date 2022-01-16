Sunday Night Pool

Jan. 9, 2022

Week #5

Wins Loses

Doc’s Subs 57 18

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 56 19

Doc’s Odds & Ends 41 34

Doc’s Revenge 34 41

Eagles Hot Pockets 32 43

Doc’s Fish & Poles 32 43

Doc’s Rockers 29 46

Eagles Coasties 19 56

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Joyce Benson, Jon Fouts, Mike Lambert, Sonny Savioli, Harley Wiggins, Doug Williams, Paul Witherbee

