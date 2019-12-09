SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
WEEK 4, DEC. 8
Doc’s Subs 41 19
Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 35 10
Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 30 30
Doc’s Odds & Ends 29 31
Doc’s Fish & Poles 27 18
Doc’s Revenge 25 35
Doc’s Rockers 22 23
LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 20 40
Eagles Coasties 11 34
3-Fers: Patty Akerill, Joyce Benson, Dan McBride, Dick Ramseyer, Randy Reed, Don Sheldon
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.