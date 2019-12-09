SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

WEEK 4, DEC. 8

Doc’s Subs 41 19

Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 35 10

Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 30 30

Doc’s Odds & Ends 29 31

Doc’s Fish & Poles 27 18

Doc’s Revenge 25 35

Doc’s Rockers 22 23

LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 20 40

Eagles Coasties 11 34

3-Fers: Patty Akerill, Joyce Benson, Dan McBride, Dick Ramseyer, Randy Reed, Don Sheldon

