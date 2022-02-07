Sunday Night Pool League

Feb. 6

Doc's Balls & Pockets 82 23

Doc's Subs 80 25

Doc's Revenge 53 52

Doc's Odds & Ends 51 54

Eagles Hot Pockets 48 57

Doc's Rockers 44 61

Doc's Fish & Poles 33 72

Eagles Coasties 29 76

3-FERS: Steve Burton, Mike Lambert, Isaac Perez, Robert Reed, Sonny Savioli, Don Sheldon, Kenneth Sheldon, Kenton Storm

