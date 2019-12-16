SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
WEEK 5, DEC. 15
Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 46 14
Doc’s Subs 41 19
Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 37 38
Doc’s Odds & Ends 37 38
Doc’s Fish & Poles 35 25
Doc’s Revenge 31 44
Doc’s Rockers 22 23
LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 29 46
Doc’s Rockers 26 34
Eagles Coasties 18 42
3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Neil Berston, Scott Jordan, Joan Moore, Dick Ramseyer, Sonny Savioli, Larry Wirkkala
****
PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE 8-Ball Billiard Final Standings Week 2, Dec. 11
Doc’s Stayn Alive 8 0
Doc’s Subs 7 1
Doc’s Dead Pool 7 1
LBT TLT 7 1
Doc’s Cues 5 3
Doc’s Revenge 4 4
Doc’s Tsunami 2 6
LBT Young Guns 0 8
Coastie Eagles 0 8
Amerian Eagles 0 8
30-Point Winners: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Larry Wirkkala, Rob Michaels, Bon-nie Russell, Mike Lambert, Chuck Nelson, Joyce Benson, Don Sheldon, Larry Dean, Bill Herman, Ben Renteria, Byron Hall, Greg Floyd.
Breaks and run: David Berkman, Robert Reed
8-Ball Break: Curtis Bade
10-Zip: Curtis Bade, Bruce Johnsen, Mike Lambert, Robert Reed, David Berk-man, Chuck Nelson, Bill Herman.
****
DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL WEEK 14, DEC. 9
Donald Doc 8 5
Robin’s Fantasy 8 5
Micki’s High Tide 8 5
Larry’s Undertakers 8 5
Ian’s Bucs 7 6
Toby’s Ironmen 7 6
Jay’s Islanders 7 6
Ken’s Oysters 6 7
Mel-Mo’s Eagles 6 8
Tina’s Broncos 5 8
Gio’s Coho 5 8
Kenneth’s Bearcats 3 10
Coach of the Week: Jay’s Islanders, Pts 207.95
Skins Game Winner: Donald Doc, Watson, Pts 34
High Score of the Year: Jay’s Islanders, Pts 243
