SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

WEEK 5, DEC. 15

Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 46 14

Doc’s Subs 41 19

Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 37 38

Doc’s Odds & Ends 37 38

Doc’s Fish & Poles 35 25

Doc’s Revenge 31 44

Doc’s Rockers 22 23

LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 29 46

Doc’s Rockers 26 34

Eagles Coasties 18 42

3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Neil Berston, Scott Jordan, Joan Moore, Dick Ramseyer, Sonny Savioli, Larry Wirkkala

****

PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE 8-Ball Billiard Final Standings Week 2, Dec. 11

Doc’s Stayn Alive 8 0

Doc’s Subs 7 1

Doc’s Dead Pool 7 1

LBT TLT 7 1

Doc’s Cues 5 3

Doc’s Revenge 4 4

Doc’s Tsunami 2 6

LBT Young Guns 0 8

Coastie Eagles 0 8

Amerian Eagles 0 8

30-Point Winners: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Larry Wirkkala, Rob Michaels, Bon-nie Russell, Mike Lambert, Chuck Nelson, Joyce Benson, Don Sheldon, Larry Dean, Bill Herman, Ben Renteria, Byron Hall, Greg Floyd.

Breaks and run: David Berkman, Robert Reed

8-Ball Break: Curtis Bade

10-Zip: Curtis Bade, Bruce Johnsen, Mike Lambert, Robert Reed, David Berk-man, Chuck Nelson, Bill Herman.

****

DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL WEEK 14, DEC. 9

Donald Doc 8 5

Robin’s Fantasy 8 5

Micki’s High Tide 8 5

Larry’s Undertakers 8 5

Ian’s Bucs 7 6

Toby’s Ironmen 7 6

Jay’s Islanders 7 6

Ken’s Oysters 6 7

Mel-Mo’s Eagles 6 8

Tina’s Broncos 5 8

Gio’s Coho 5 8

Kenneth’s Bearcats 3 10

Coach of the Week: Jay’s Islanders, Pts 207.95

Skins Game Winner: Donald Doc, Watson, Pts 34

High Score of the Year: Jay’s Islanders, Pts 243

