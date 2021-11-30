Adult Recreation Nov 30, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Family News Anniversaries Birthdays Births Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUENov. 21, Week 1Doc’s Subs 14 1Doc’s Balls & Pockets 13 2Eagles Hot Pockets 13 2Doc’s Rockers 10 5Doc’s Revenge 5 10Eagles Coasties 2 13Doc’s Fish & Poles 2 13Doc’s Odds & Ends 1 143-fers: Cindy Bade, Steve Burton, Gary DenAdel, Jeannie Germaine, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Mike Litawa, Isaac Perez, Robert Reed, Don Sheldon, Josh Townsen8-Ball Break: Robert ReedDOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALLNov. 18, Week 11Team Wins Losses TiesGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterKen’s Oysters 8 1 1Donald Doc 8 2 0Gio’s Coho 6 4 0Toby’s Iron Men 6 4 0Lynn’s Cardinals 5 5 0Jay’s Islanders 4 5 1Micki’s High Tide 4 6 0Lar-Vic Undertakers 4 6 0Ian’s Bucs 4 6 0Robin’s Fantasy 4 6 0Kenneth’s Bearcats 3 7 0Tina’s Broncos 3 7 0Coach Of The Week: Gio’s Coho Pts 249.50Skins Game Winner: Gio’s Coho Herbert Pts 38.10High Score So Far: Gio’s Coho Pts 249.50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coho Donald Doc Sport Tie Recreation Pt Winner Fantasy Football Doc Ball League Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJapanese-style camping resort launching in 2023Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab seasonDecember’s first razor clam digs moving aheadOBSD ex-teacher pleads guilty to child-porn chargesFootball semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32Naselle school board and parents hash it out, calmlySchool bond homework: Part 1Appeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter caseLong Beach Police BlotterIlwaco Council postpones fireworks vote after combative meeting Images Videos CommentedObituary: Donald M. Cox (1)IHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)Obituary: Dennis George Bond (1)Japanese-style camping resort launching in 2023 (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
