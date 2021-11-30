SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

Nov. 21, Week 1

Doc’s Subs 14 1

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 13 2

Eagles Hot Pockets 13 2

Doc’s Rockers 10 5

Doc’s Revenge 5 10

Eagles Coasties 2 13

Doc’s Fish & Poles 2 13

Doc’s Odds & Ends 1 14

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Steve Burton, Gary DenAdel, Jeannie Germaine, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Mike Litawa, Isaac Perez, Robert Reed, Don Sheldon, Josh Townsen

8-Ball Break: Robert Reed

DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL

Nov. 18, Week 11

Team Wins Losses Ties

Ken’s Oysters 8 1 1

Donald Doc 8 2 0

Gio’s Coho 6 4 0

Toby’s Iron Men 6 4 0

Lynn’s Cardinals 5 5 0

Jay’s Islanders 4 5 1

Micki’s High Tide 4 6 0

Lar-Vic Undertakers 4 6 0

Ian’s Bucs 4 6 0

Robin’s Fantasy 4 6 0

Kenneth’s Bearcats 3 7 0

Tina’s Broncos 3 7 0

Coach Of The Week: Gio’s Coho Pts 249.50

Skins Game Winner: Gio’s Coho Herbert Pts 38.10

High Score So Far: Gio’s Coho Pts 249.50

