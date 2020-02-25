LOWER COLUMBIA PENINSULA 8-BALL BILLIARD
WEEK 10, FEB. 19
LBT TLT 32 8
Doc’s Stayn Alive 29 11
Doc’s Tsunami 26 14
Doc’s Dead Pool 26 14
Doc’s Subs 25 15
Doc’s Cues 22 18
American Eagles 15 25
LBT Young Guns 9 31
Doc’s Revenge 9 31
Coastie Eagles 8 32
30-Point Winners: Robert Reed, David Berkman, Curtis Bade, Joyce Benson, Dee Reis, Eddie Lau, Hans May, Bonnie Russell, Mark Larson, Danny McBride
Table Run: Harley Mayers
10-Zip: Larry Dean
Note: High point player for the week is a ten way tie at 32 pts
