LOWER COLUMBIA PENINSULA 8-BALL BILLIARD

WEEK 10, FEB. 19

LBT TLT 32 8

Doc’s Stayn Alive 29 11

Doc’s Tsunami 26 14

Doc’s Dead Pool 26 14

Doc’s Subs 25 15

Doc’s Cues 22 18

American Eagles 15 25

LBT Young Guns 9 31

Doc’s Revenge 9 31

Coastie Eagles 8 32

30-Point Winners: Robert Reed, David Berkman, Curtis Bade, Joyce Benson, Dee Reis, Eddie Lau, Hans May, Bonnie Russell, Mark Larson, Danny McBride

Table Run: Harley Mayers

10-Zip: Larry Dean

Note: High point player for the week is a ten way tie at 32 pts

