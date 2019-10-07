PENINSULA 10-BALL LEAGUE STANDINGS

Week 15-6, Oct. 2

Doc’s Subs 20.5 4.5

Doc’s Stay’n Alive 19 16

Doc’s Tsunami 17 8

Docs Revenge 17.5 12.5

Doc’s W&P 11 14

LBT Players 12.5 17.5

Doc’s Pooligans 11.5 18.5

Eagle Coasties 5 20

Lamplighter 5 20

Four game winners: Jenny Sheldon, Karen Crawford, Chuck Nelson, Ben Renteria.

•••

DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL

Week #4, Sept. 30

Tina’s Broncos 3 1

Toby’s Ironmen 3 1

Robin’s Fantasy 3 1

Jay’s Islanders 3 1

Larry’s Undertakers 3 1

Donald Doc 2 2

Micki’s High Tide 2 2

Ken’s Oysters 2 2

Gio’s Coho 2 2

Ian’s Bucs 1 3

Kenneth’s Bearcats 0 4

Mel’s Eagles 0 4

Coach of the Week: Donald Doc, Points 189.60

Skins Game Winner: Ian’s Bucs, Adams, Points 20

High Score of the Year: Tina’s Broncos, Points 233.35

