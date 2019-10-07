PENINSULA 10-BALL LEAGUE STANDINGS
Week 15-6, Oct. 2
Doc’s Subs 20.5 4.5
Doc’s Stay’n Alive 19 16
Doc’s Tsunami 17 8
Docs Revenge 17.5 12.5
Doc’s W&P 11 14
LBT Players 12.5 17.5
Doc’s Pooligans 11.5 18.5
Eagle Coasties 5 20
Lamplighter 5 20
Four game winners: Jenny Sheldon, Karen Crawford, Chuck Nelson, Ben Renteria.
•••
DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL
Week #4, Sept. 30
Tina’s Broncos 3 1
Toby’s Ironmen 3 1
Robin’s Fantasy 3 1
Jay’s Islanders 3 1
Larry’s Undertakers 3 1
Donald Doc 2 2
Micki’s High Tide 2 2
Ken’s Oysters 2 2
Gio’s Coho 2 2
Ian’s Bucs 1 3
Kenneth’s Bearcats 0 4
Mel’s Eagles 0 4
Coach of the Week: Donald Doc, Points 189.60
Skins Game Winner: Ian’s Bucs, Adams, Points 20
High Score of the Year: Tina’s Broncos, Points 233.35
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.