SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

WEEK 7, JAN. 5

Doc’s Subs 68 22

Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 67 23

Doc’s Odds & Ends 55 50

Doc’s Fish & Poles 50 40

Doc’s Revenge 39 52

Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 38 52

LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 38 67

Doc’s Rockers 33 57

Eagles Coasties 32 58

3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Bill Herman, Jim Huffman, Mike Lambert, Mike Litawa, Dee Reis, Sonny Savioli, Don Sheldon, Kenneth Sheldon

WEEK 6, DEC. 22

3-Fers: Patty Akerill, Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Jon Fouts, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Betsy Lester, Jenny Sheldon, Don Sheldon.

Table Run: Bill Herman

8-Ball Break: Bill Herman

