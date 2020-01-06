SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
WEEK 7, JAN. 5
Doc’s Subs 68 22
Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 67 23
Doc’s Odds & Ends 55 50
Doc’s Fish & Poles 50 40
Doc’s Revenge 39 52
Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 38 52
LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 38 67
Doc’s Rockers 33 57
Eagles Coasties 32 58
3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Bill Herman, Jim Huffman, Mike Lambert, Mike Litawa, Dee Reis, Sonny Savioli, Don Sheldon, Kenneth Sheldon
WEEK 6, DEC. 22
3-Fers: Patty Akerill, Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Jon Fouts, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Betsy Lester, Jenny Sheldon, Don Sheldon.
Table Run: Bill Herman
8-Ball Break: Bill Herman
