DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL
WEEK 6, Oct. 15
Jay’s Islanders 6 0
Donald Doc 6 0
Kenneth’s Bearcats 3 3
Tina’s Broncos 3 3
Robin’s Fantasy 3 3
Gio’s Coho 3 3
Larry’s Undertakers 3 3
Ken’s Oysters 3 3
Lynn’s Cardinals 2 4
Micki’s High Tide 2 4
Ian’s Bucs 1 5
Toby’s Iron Men 1 5
Coach of the Week: Gio’s Coho Points 210.15
Skins Game Winner: Lynn’s Cardinals Tannehil Points 31.2
High Score of the Year: Kenneth’s Bearcats, Points 240.80
DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL
WEEK 5, Oct. 8
Coach of the Week: Donald Doc Points 213
Skins Game Winner: Larry’s Undertakers Murray Points 32.1
High Score of the Year: Kenneth’s Bearcats, Points 240.80
