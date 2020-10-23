DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL

WEEK 6, Oct. 15

Jay’s Islanders 6 0

Donald Doc 6 0

Kenneth’s Bearcats 3 3

Tina’s Broncos 3 3

Robin’s Fantasy 3 3

Gio’s Coho 3 3

Larry’s Undertakers 3 3

Ken’s Oysters 3 3

Lynn’s Cardinals 2 4

Micki’s High Tide 2 4

Ian’s Bucs 1 5

Toby’s Iron Men 1 5

Coach of the Week: Gio’s Coho Points 210.15

Skins Game Winner: Lynn’s Cardinals Tannehil Points 31.2

High Score of the Year: Kenneth’s Bearcats, Points 240.80

DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL

WEEK 5, Oct. 8

Coach of the Week: Donald Doc Points 213

Skins Game Winner: Larry’s Undertakers Murray Points 32.1

High Score of the Year: Kenneth’s Bearcats, Points 240.80

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.