PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

Week 13, Feb. 17

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 163 32

Doc’s Subs 148 47

Doc’s Odds & Ends 96 99

Doc’s Cues 92 103

Doc’s Revenge 76 119

Lamplighter 75 120

Eagles Coasties 67 120

Doc’s Rockers 63 132

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Karen Crawford, Bobby Crislip, Mike Lambert, Eddie Lau, Wyndy Michaels, Robert Reed, Dee Reis, Don Sheldon

Table Run: Curtis Bade

