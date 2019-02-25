PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
Week 13, Feb. 17
Doc’s Balls & Pockets 163 32
Doc’s Subs 148 47
Doc’s Odds & Ends 96 99
Doc’s Cues 92 103
Doc’s Revenge 76 119
Lamplighter 75 120
Eagles Coasties 67 120
Doc’s Rockers 63 132
3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Karen Crawford, Bobby Crislip, Mike Lambert, Eddie Lau, Wyndy Michaels, Robert Reed, Dee Reis, Don Sheldon
Table Run: Curtis Bade
