SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

WEEK 8, JAN. 12

Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 80 25

Doc’s Subs 79 26

Doc’s Odds & Ends 61 59

Doc’s Fish & Poles 54 51

Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 47 58

Doc’s Revenge 41 64

Eagles Coasties 41 64

Doc’s Rockers 39 66

LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 38 67

3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Joyce Benson, Richard Davis, Bill Herman, Mike Kazee, Dyke Moen, Sonny Savioli, Don Sheldon

