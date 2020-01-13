SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
WEEK 8, JAN. 12
Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 80 25
Doc’s Subs 79 26
Doc’s Odds & Ends 61 59
Doc’s Fish & Poles 54 51
Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 47 58
Doc’s Revenge 41 64
Eagles Coasties 41 64
Doc’s Rockers 39 66
LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 38 67
3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Joyce Benson, Richard Davis, Bill Herman, Mike Kazee, Dyke Moen, Sonny Savioli, Don Sheldon
