SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

Dec. 5, Week 2

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 26 4

Doc’s Subs 24 6

Eagles Hot Pockets 19 11

Doc’s Odds & Ends 13 17

Doc’s Rockers 12 18

Doc’s Fish & Poles 11 19

Doc’s Revenge 10 20

Eagles Coasties 5 25

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Barb Foley, Bill Herman, Scott Jordan, Dick Ramseyer, Dee Reis, Deb Yaddoff

DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL

Dec. 2, Week 13

TEAM NAME Wins Losses Ties

Ken’s Oysters 10 1 1

Donald Doc 9 3 0

Gio’s Coho 7 5 0

Lynn’s Cardinals 6 6 0

Micki’s High Tide 6 6 0

Lar-Vic Undertakers 6 6 0

Toby’s Iron Men 6 6 0

Jay’s Islanders 5 6 1

Ian’s Bucs 5 7 0

Kenneth’s Bearcats 4 8 0

Robin’s Fantasy 4 8 0

Tina’s Broncos 3 9 0c

Coach Of The Week: Ken’s Oysters Pts 224.85

Skins Game Winner: Kenneth’s Bearcats Cowboys D Pts 22

High Score: Gio’s Coho Pts 251.50

