Adult Recreation Dec 7, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Family News Anniversaries Birthdays Births Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUEDec. 5, Week 2Doc’s Balls & Pockets 26 4Doc’s Subs 24 6Eagles Hot Pockets 19 11Doc’s Odds & Ends 13 17Doc’s Rockers 12 18Doc’s Fish & Poles 11 19Doc’s Revenge 10 20Eagles Coasties 5 253-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Barb Foley, Bill Herman, Scott Jordan, Dick Ramseyer, Dee Reis, Deb YaddoffDOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALLDec. 2, Week 13TEAM NAME Wins Losses TiesKen’s Oysters 10 1 1Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterDonald Doc 9 3 0Gio’s Coho 7 5 0Lynn’s Cardinals 6 6 0Micki’s High Tide 6 6 0Lar-Vic Undertakers 6 6 0Toby’s Iron Men 6 6 0Jay’s Islanders 5 6 1Ian’s Bucs 5 7 0Kenneth’s Bearcats 4 8 0Robin’s Fantasy 4 8 0Tina’s Broncos 3 9 0cCoach Of The Week: Ken’s Oysters Pts 224.85Skins Game Winner: Kenneth’s Bearcats Cowboys D Pts 22High Score: Gio’s Coho Pts 251.50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pt Donald Doc Sport Zoology Bearcat Kenneth Tie Recreation Ken Doc Week League Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIHS planning how to counter student misdeedsCoast Guard cites fishing vessel operator for negligence in Columbia River navigation channel'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capitalMassive explosion rocks SurfsideObituary: Randy W. WirkkalaAppeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter caseLong Beach man injured in US101 rollover crashIlwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning startersWow waves: Winter's highest tides astound spectatorsLocal crabbers optimistic on price as season starts Images Videos Commented'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capital (3)Japanese-style camping resort launching in 2023 (2)Obituary: Donald M. Cox (1)Long Beach man injured in US101 rollover crash (1)Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab season (1)Football semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32 (1)Massive explosion rocks Surfside (1)Obituary: Dennis George Bond (1)Schenk sentencing (1)Ilwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning starters (1)Appeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter case (1)IHS planning how to counter student misdeeds (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.