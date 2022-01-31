Sunday Night Pool League

Week #6; January 30

Doc's Balls & Pockets 71 19

Doc's Subs 66 24

Doc's Odds & Ends 47 43

Doc's Revenge 45 45

Eagles Hot Pockets 41 49

Doc's Rockers 33 57

Doc's Fish & Poles 32 58

Eagles Coasties 25 65

Note for captions: There are new revised schedules that Joyce will give the captains next week. She will call you to let you know when & where your team will be shooting.

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Don Briggs, Steve Burton, Sandra Dungan, Scott Jordan, Dee Reis, Sonny Savioli, Don Sheldon, Taylor Stack, Harley Wiggins, Doug Williams

