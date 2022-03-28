Sunday Night Pool League

March 27, Week #14

Doc's Subs 158-52

Doc's Balls & Pockets 148-62

Doc's Revenge 110-100

Doc's Odds & Ends 109-101

Doc's Rockers 105-105

Eagles Hot Pockets 79-131

Doc's Fish & Poles 73-137

Eagles Coasties 58-152

3-fers: Curtis Bade, Jon Fouts, Bailey Jackson, Earl Ransom, Sonny Savioli

Rick Ulbricht

Break & Run: Curtis Bade

Table Run: Don Sheldon, Kenneth Sheldon

