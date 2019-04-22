Lower Columbia Peninsula Scotch Doubles Standings
Week #2, 4/17/19
Doc’s Strokers 16 10
Doc’s Breakers 15 11
Doc’s Rackers 14 12
Doc’s Shooters 14 12
Doc’s Chalkers 10 16
Doc’s Bankers 9 17
Top Shooters: Hans May, Jon Fouts, Larry Dean, Bruce J, Mark L, Bob Jones, Gwen A, Bob J., Patty Hutchinson, Mark LeDoux, Rick Ulbright, Paul W, Karen C.
