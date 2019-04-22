Lower Columbia Peninsula Scotch Doubles Standings

Week #2, 4/17/19

Doc’s Strokers 16 10

Doc’s Breakers 15 11

Doc’s Rackers 14 12

Doc’s Shooters 14 12

Doc’s Chalkers 10 16

Doc’s Bankers 9 17

Top Shooters: Hans May, Jon Fouts, Larry Dean, Bruce J, Mark L, Bob Jones, Gwen A, Bob J., Patty Hutchinson, Mark LeDoux, Rick Ulbright, Paul W, Karen C.

