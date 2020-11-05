DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL
WEEK 8, Oct. 29
Jay’s Islanders 7 1
Donald Doc 7 1
Robin’s Fantasy 5 3
Gio’s Coho 4 4
Ken’s Oysters 4 4
Larry’s Undertakers 4 4
Micki’s High Tide 4 4
Kenneth’s Bearcats 3 5
Tina’s Broncos 3 5
Lynn’s Cardinals 3 5
Ian’s Bucs 2 6
Toby’s Iron Men 2 6
Coach of the Week: Robin’s Fantasy Points 228.65
Skins Game Winner: Donald Doc L.Jac Points 20.90
High Score of the Year: Kenneth’s Bearcats, Points 240.80
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.