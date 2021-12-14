Adult Recreation Dec 14, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Family News Anniversaries Birthdays Births Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALLDec. 9, Week 14TEAM NAME Wins Losses TiesKen’s Oysters 10 2 1Donald Doc 9 4 0Gio’s Coho 7 6 0Lynn’s Cardinals 7 6 0Micki’s High Tide 7 6 0Lar-Vic Undertakers 7 6 0Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterJay’s Islanders 6 6 1Toby’s Iron Men 6 7 0Robin’s Fantasy 5 8 0Ian’s Bucs 5 8 0Kenneth’s Bearcats 4 9 0Tina’s Broncos 4 9 0Coach Of The Week: Robin’s Fantasy Pts 241.75Skins Game Winner: Kenneth’s Bearcats Aaron Rogers Pts 31.05High Score: Gio’s Coho Pts 251.50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald Doc Pt Sport Recreation Tie Robin Kenneth Winner Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: Massive explosion rocks SurfsideSurfside blast blamed on propane leakMother Nature's wind up and pitch: bumpy weather loomingJapanese-style camping resort launching in 2023Hilltop students create spooky Christmas funIHS planning how to counter student misdeedsObituary: Janet QuinleyObituary: Randy W. WirkkalaJail BookingsCommissioners vote to bump up payscale Images Videos CommentedUPDATED: Massive explosion rocks Surfside (3)'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capital (3)Japanese-style camping resort launching in 2023 (2)Obituary: Donald M. Cox (1)Long Beach man injured in US101 rollover crash (1)Letter: Remembering polio and the Salk vaccine (1)Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab season (1)Letter: Say no to teaching Critical Race Theory (1)Football semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32 (1)Obituary: Dennis George Bond (1)Schenk sentencing (1)Ilwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning starters (1)Appeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter case (1)IHS planning how to counter student misdeeds (1) Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
