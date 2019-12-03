DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL
WEEK 13, DEC. 2
Donald Doc 8 5
Robin’s Fantasy 8 5
Micki’s High Tide 8 5
Larry’s Undertakers 8 5
Ian’s Bucs 7 6
Toby’s Ironmen 7 6
Jay’s Islanders 7 6
Ken’s Oysters 6 7
Mel-Mo’s Eagles 6 8
Tina’s Broncos 5 8
Gio’s Coho 5 8
Kenneth’s Bearcats 3 10
Coach of the Week: Mel-Mo’s Eagles, Pts 172.35
PENINSULA POOL
10-BALL LEAGUE
Doc’s Subs 31.5 8.5
Doc’s Stayn Alive 28.5 11.5
Doc’s Tsunami 22 18
Doc’s Revenge 20.5 19.5
LBT Players 18.5 21.5
Doc’s Pooligans 16.5 23.5
Doc’s W&P 15.5 24.5
Lamplighter 14 26
Eagle Coasties 12 28
