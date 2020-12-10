DOC’S FANTASY FOOTBALL
WEEK 13 Dec 03
Donald Doc 11 2
Ken’s Oysters 9 4
Jay’s Islanders 8 3
Micki’s High Tide 7 6
Robin’s Fantasy 6 7
Tina’s Broncos 6 7
Gio’s Coho 6 7
Larry’s Undertakers 6 7
Toby’s Iron Men 6 7
Kenneth’s Bearcats 5 8
Ian’s Bucs 4 9
Lynn’s Cardinals 4 9
Coach of the Week: Tina’s Broncos Points 204.55
Skins Game Winner: Tina’s Broncos Allen Points 33.85
High Score of the Year: Tina’s Broncos, Points 247.35
The Broncos and the Fantasy both made the playoffs in the final week by winning their respective tilts. Gio finished just one spot out in 7th place. We had 5 teams finish with 6 wins and 7 losses and had to use the tiebreaker of total points to determine the playoff teams. The Oysters and the Donald Doc teams receive first round byes and will play in the second round in a week 15.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.