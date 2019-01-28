NASELLE — Be sure to bring an appetite with you to the ALA smorgasbord starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. This famous annual event will take place in the Commons at the Naselle-Grays River Valley School. Food will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
While the menu varies from year to year, two items remain a constant: the ladies’ famous breaded oysters and chicken wings. Other items this year will include: ham, meatballs, pickled pigs feet, pickled herring, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, deviled eggs as well as a variety of vegetables, salads and rolls. Another thing these hostesses know how to do well is dessert items and there will be a table full of a variety of desserts.
Those in the know come early to secure the seating of their choice and get in line for the start of the event. The cost of the meal is $12 for teens and adults, $6 for children age seven through 12 and $2 for children age six and younger. In addition to the meal, there will be a raffle of donated items. Proceeds from the event go to support the needs of military veterans, local food banks, student scholarships and community members in need.
