ROSBURG — Deep River American Legion Post 0111 will serve their pancake and egg breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the Rosburg Hall.
The breakfast features all-you-can eat pancakes as well as eggs to order, kielbasa sausage and ham along with coffee, orange juice and milk.
The cost is $4 for children 3 to 12 and $6 for teens and adults.
The proceeds from the event go to support the Naselle-Grays River community, veterans and area students.
The Rosburg Hall is located approximately 8 miles east of Naselle. Turn south on Altoona-Pillar Rock Road and take the first road to the right just before the bridge.
This is always a well-attended event and a time for enjoying the company of old and new friends while Legionnaires cook, and Naselle-Grays River Valley School students serve the food.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.