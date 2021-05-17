ROSBURG — American Legion Post 0111 is hosting its Pancake and Egg Breakfast at the Rosburg Hall on May 29 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. This year, all proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Doug Sandell fund. Sandell, the longtime Chief at the Naselle Fire Station, suffers from non-alcohol cirrhosis of the liver and will need to undergo a liver transplant.
The breakfast will offer pancakes, eggs cooked to order, ham, kielbasa sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $6 for adults and teens and $4 for children 3 to 12 years of age.
This is always a fun event that presents an opportunity for a well-prepared meal, catching up with friends and neighbors and, this year, to assist one of our own community members in need.
The American Legion is a nonprofit trust serving veterans and their families, military personnel, children and communities nationwide. Donations made to the Post’s Doug Sandell fund are tax deductible and identified donors will be issued a receipt for that purpose. Requests for donor anonymity will be respected.
On the same day, members of the Naselle volunteer fire station are having a yard sale at the fire hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All money from the yard sale will go to the Sandell family for assistance with medical bills. The firemen are asking for donations of items to be sold. Donated items can be dropped off at the fire station on May 17 and 24 between 7 and 8 p.m. or by calling 360-355-2199 to make other arrangements.
