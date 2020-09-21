LONG BEACH — Peninsula Rotary hosted its 12th Annual Golf Tournament in Long Beach on Sept. 13. Approximately $10,000 was raised to support two of the club’s key projects: Christmas Angels Gift Trees, providing Christmas gifts for children in need; and Shop With a Cop, which partners officers with youngsters for the opportunity to develop a positive relationship with law enforcement.
Deciding to hold the event during a pandemic is something the club struggled with before deciding to proceed. In consideration of an outdoor venue, determining safety precautions to implement, and in need of funding for their much-needed programs, the group determined to proceed.
“With the covid-19 pandemic in full swing, we weren’t sure we would be able to hold our tournament this year but knew local families would be hurting, making our holiday programs even more essential,” Peninsula Rotary Club President-Elect Paul Estrella said in a press release. “Being able to help these kids has been a real boon to our community.
Tournament participants enjoyed men’s and women’s longest drive contests, and the opportunity for a pro to take one shot for them in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. Activities for onlookers and golfers alike included a “Prize Pong” competition where participants attempted to chip a ping pong ball into a variety of buckets holding prizes, and “Oh Craps!” dice game with a roll of seven winning a prize, and a very popular closest to pin ball drop from a Pacific County Fire District No.1 ladder truck. The winner, Laurie Hobi, won $1,220, half of what was collected to play.
In addition to new games, new types of sponsorship were debuted, including local businesses hosting refreshment and activities at several holes.
Tournament sponsors Arubu Agency, Judge Nancy McAllister, Michael Baer/ReMax Excellence, and Zephyr Inn & Massage each hosted a table at one of the course holes, distributing good cheer, gifts, and information to golfers.“It is such an honor to have our community participating in the tournament in this way,” said Nancy McAllister, who was on the event production team and also a tournament champion. “We are so lucky to be able to play such an outstanding golf course and work with the incredible staff of The Cove Restaurant and so many business sponsors. A huge thank you goes out to the sponsors who helped make our Rotary Tournament an exciting and successful fundraising event.”
Additional sponsors included Greg Peterson, Peninsula Pharmacies, Willapa Behavioral Health Employee Association, Mike Nichols, Laura Smith, Dave Cundiff MD MPH, MaryAnne Murray DNP EdD, Blaine Walker, Monica Campbell, Leslie Brophy, Lois Roberts, Peninsula Pressure Clean, James & Maureen Casterline, Bridgewater Bistro, Lum’s Auto Center, BJ&R Construction, Karen Kaino, Lighthouse Realty, Peninsula Pharmacies, and prize donors Don Parsons, Nancey Olson, Harmony Soapworks, Sid’s IGA, Beverly & Tim Alexander, Rebecca Winters, Laura Smith, Steve McPhail, Gary Younghans, Jason Tynkila DMD, Charlotte Paliani, Korrina Murray, Brad Browning, and several anonymous donors.
Event Chair Don Parsons added, “The 2020 Golf Tournament at Peninsula Golf Course was a huge success! Rotarians subscribe to a motto for the tournament, “Rain or shine, we’ll have a great time!” but this year was perfect. The golf course was in spectacular condition, the smoke lifted, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s event. Thanks to all the volunteers who helped put it together. We couldn’t have done it without you.”
“We are so grateful to have raised the funds needed to run our programs for local kids this December,” Estrella said. “With a partial matching grant from Rotary, and community members adopting our angel tags, we are in good shape to take care of all the kids; none will go without a Christmas gift under the tree.”
Peninsula Rotary meets Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome to join in; contact Paul Estrella (paul@beachrotary.com) for the information needed to sign in and visit beachrotary.org for more information on the club’s projects.
Founded in Chicago in 1905, Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide to provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world. There are approximately 1.2 million Rotarians who are members of some 31,000 Rotary clubs in more than 165 countries. For more information visit www.rotary.org.
