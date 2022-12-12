LONG BEACH — A recent donation from a local church will help bolster a local food program for families in need ahead of the holidays.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, members of the Family Worship Center church in Ocean Park presented Food4Kids Backpack Program volunteer Natalie Hanson a $3,500 check to boost funds for the program, which provides weekend food for Pacific County families in need.

