On Thursday, Dec. 8, members of the Family Worship Center church in Ocean Park presented Food4Kids Backpack Program volunteer Natalie Hanson a $3,500 check to boost funds for the Food4Kids Backpack Program, a food program that provides weekend food for Pacific County families in need. The program has been averaging about 170 bags per week for students of all ages.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LONG BEACH — A recent donation from a local church will help bolster a local food program for families in need ahead of the holidays.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, members of the Family Worship Center church in Ocean Park presented Food4Kids Backpack Program volunteer Natalie Hanson a $3,500 check to boost funds for the program, which provides weekend food for Pacific County families in need.
“It means some kids are going to be able to eat when they’re home. They take their food home, and it may be all they have to eat for the weekend,” said Elks president Cathy Tenney.
“There’s more than 250 homeless children here on the peninsula. We are averaging about 170 bags per week for the kids, from elementary to high school. It all [comes from] donations.”
The Food4Kids Backpack Program, created to benefit at-risk children, has provided weekend nutrition for more than 200 families in Pacific County for more than 15 years.
The ongoing covid-19 pandemic presented some unique hurdles along the way.
“It impacted what we could put in the bags. We used to do a lot more bread and fresh fruit, but we can’t do that any longer, everything has to be individually wrapped. But it hasn’t stopped us,” Tenney said.
Anyone seeking to help or contribute to the non-profit program is encouraged to make a cash donation at the Elks, located at 110 Pacific Ave. in Long Beach, or non-perishable food items can be deposited at a food bin located at the back door. Items such as individually-wrapped tuna packets (not cans), peanut butter and cereal are particularly in need.
