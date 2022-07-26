Bayside Singers
Buy Now

The Bayside Singers performed for a packed house at Oysterville Church in 2015. The group is looking for a new director.

Bayside Singers, a peninsula choral group, is seeking a new director. In doing so, they hope to find an individual with some formal music training, particularly in choral group direction. Experience in in directing vocal groups of similar sizes would be advantageous. The salary is negotiable, but relatively low, with the prospect of increases as the group’s income grows.

Individuals who are interested are asked to contact the president of Bayside Singers at 360-244-1824.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.