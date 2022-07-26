Bayside Singers, a peninsula choral group, is seeking a new director. In doing so, they hope to find an individual with some formal music training, particularly in choral group direction. Experience in in directing vocal groups of similar sizes would be advantageous. The salary is negotiable, but relatively low, with the prospect of increases as the group’s income grows.
Individuals who are interested are asked to contact the president of Bayside Singers at 360-244-1824.
Ferrell Hornsby, an experienced singer, church organist, and choir and musical activity accompanist, has already joined the choral, and will begin accompanying them at practice in September, when Bayside Singers resume after a summer hiatus.
Covid took a heavy toll on the group, and they saw significant losses in numbers as well as revenue. Nonetheless, they have continued to sing together and began performing again in December 2021. They welcome anyone interested in singing with them, whether they are polished musicians or merely enthusiastic beginners. No auditions or expertise are required, though anyone joining Bayside Singers in any capacity must be vaccinated. Interested singers may contact the Bayside Singers president at 360-244-1827.
As they work to regain their previous footing, Bayside Singers said in a press release will be undertaking an ambitious program of recruitment, fundraising and publicity, beginning with a “Junk in the Trunk” garage sale to be held Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ocean Park Lutheran Church at 24002 U St., Ocean Park.
